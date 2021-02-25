Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.51. 16,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.