Cadence Bank NA Sells 488 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 92,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.34. 271,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,527. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.