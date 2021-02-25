Cadence Bank NA Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 482,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,526. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.