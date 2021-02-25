Cadence Bank NA Buys 12,318 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 326.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. 235,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,718. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

