Cadence Bank NA Acquires 929 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $720,866,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.96. The stock had a trading volume of 174,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.