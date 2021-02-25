Cadence Bank NA Acquires 1,373 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.32. 357,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,490. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

