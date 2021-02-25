Cadence Bancorporation’s (CADE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

