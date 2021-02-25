Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,020. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WHD. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

