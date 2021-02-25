Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

