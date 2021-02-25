Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,787,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,574. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

