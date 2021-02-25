Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $44.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.05 million and the highest is $44.49 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $23.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $172.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.78 million to $174.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $179.66 million, with estimates ranging from $177.92 million to $181.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 261,267 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,931. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $479.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

