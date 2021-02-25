Brokers Offer Predictions for ITT Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $84.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

