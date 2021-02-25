Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

NYSE BMO opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $86.49.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

