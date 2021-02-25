Brokers Issue Forecasts for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

FRPT stock opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Freshpet by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

