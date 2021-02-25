Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark cut their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.14.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$41.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$42.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.30.

About Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

