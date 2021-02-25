Brokerages Set Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) PT at $17.00

Shares of Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. 7,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,031. Valeo has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.