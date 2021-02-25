Brokerages Set SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Target Price at $27.57

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

