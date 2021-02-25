Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $25.63

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.