Brokerages Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) PT at $27.67

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. 16,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.