Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target at $14.33

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

DREUF remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.56.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

