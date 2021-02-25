Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Price Target at $40.43

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CF Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,551,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 50,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 105,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

