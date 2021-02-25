Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price at $113.83

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

BYND stock traded down $7.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.70. 110,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.89 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

