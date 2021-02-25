Brokerages Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Target Price at $17.25

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVEO. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
