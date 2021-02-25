Brokerages Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.