Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

