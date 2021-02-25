Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $8,549,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after buying an additional 327,933 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,815,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,082,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

