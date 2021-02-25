Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 43,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

