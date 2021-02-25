Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post sales of $32.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.35 million and the highest is $32.75 million. DHI Group posted sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 132,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 911,326 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.