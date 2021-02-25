Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

