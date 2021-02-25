Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.31. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Public Education.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 61,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,396. The firm has a market cap of $441.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Public Education by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

