Brokerages Anticipate Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 4.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Xperi by 172.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

