Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Trex posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

