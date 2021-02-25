Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

