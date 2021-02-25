Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. 888,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

