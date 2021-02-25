Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.28). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

BIGC opened at $67.66 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

