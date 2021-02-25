British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.