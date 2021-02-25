Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

MNRL traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 56,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,921. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.44 million, a PE ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

