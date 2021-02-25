Brian N. Carter Sells 6,459 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TTEK stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,420. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

