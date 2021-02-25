Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Up 10.2%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 370,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 214,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braskem by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

