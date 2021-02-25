Bp Plc Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 894,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

