Bp Plc Sells 4,647 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

