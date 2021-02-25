Bp Plc Purchases Shares of 3,271 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $127.14 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.