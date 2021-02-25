Bp Plc Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,779,000 after purchasing an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,310.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

