Bp Plc Invests $465,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $124.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

