Bp Plc Invests $224,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Amcor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Amcor by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,536,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 841,493 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amcor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

