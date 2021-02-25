Bp Plc Has $505,000 Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Autoliv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

ALV stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

