Bp Plc Buys New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $398.14 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total value of $458,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,838,291.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.