Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.12. The stock had a trading volume of 205,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,527. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

