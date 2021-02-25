Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 84,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $90.01. 16,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,414. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

