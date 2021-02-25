BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.57. 18,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,969. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

